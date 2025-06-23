Middle East Tensions May Divert Focus From Ukraine Polish FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated this on Monday in Brussels, ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Yes, Ukraine could take a back seat - especially as Russia is taking advantage of the moment, intensifying its shelling and bombing in a brutal manner. Once again, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are experiencing another deadly day," Sikorski said, responding to a question on whether the escalating crisis in the Middle East could distract the world from Ukraine.

He expressed regret that rising tensions in the Middle East are driving up oil prices, which in turn boosts revenue for Russia's budget.

Sikorski stressed that Russia has shifted to a wartime economy, remarking: "For centuries, the well-being of Russian citizens has been ignored, while the sick ambitions of its leaders have always taken precedence."

The Polish foreign minister also expressed hope that EU countries will agree this week on the 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said that under the EU initiative to supply 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine, 80% of the 2025 targets have already been pledged.