Middle East Tensions May Divert Focus From Ukraine Polish FM
"Yes, Ukraine could take a back seat - especially as Russia is taking advantage of the moment, intensifying its shelling and bombing in a brutal manner. Once again, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are experiencing another deadly day," Sikorski said, responding to a question on whether the escalating crisis in the Middle East could distract the world from Ukraine.
He expressed regret that rising tensions in the Middle East are driving up oil prices, which in turn boosts revenue for Russia's budget.
Sikorski stressed that Russia has shifted to a wartime economy, remarking: "For centuries, the well-being of Russian citizens has been ignored, while the sick ambitions of its leaders have always taken precedence."Read also: EU preparing record sanctions package on Russia over 'boundless brutality' – French FM
The Polish foreign minister also expressed hope that EU countries will agree this week on the 18th sanctions package against Russia.
Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said that under the EU initiative to supply 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine, 80% of the 2025 targets have already been pledged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment