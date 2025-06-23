Death Toll From Russia's Combined Attack On Kyiv Rises To Seven

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who spoke live on television, Ukrinform reports.

"In Kyiv, we are now recovering the seventh body. Right here, in this five-story building - there are seven victims. Additionally, there is one fatality in the town of Bila Tserkva - a woman born in 1957. Over 30 people have been injured in Kyiv, and eight more in Kyiv region, including two rescue workers," Klymenko said.

He stated that 100 rescue workers and about 150 police officers are currently operating at the strike site in Kyiv. This includes 20 investigative teams and law enforcement officers maintaining public order and conducting door-to-door checks.

"We're collecting statements from residents. In this particular location, 25 apartment buildings and several dozen vehicles have been damaged," the Minister added.

According to preliminary reports, a missile - the exact type is still being identified - directly hit the center of the five-story building.

"State Emergency Service teams and investigators are working on site. Once the missile fragments are analyzed, we'll be able to say with certainty what kind of missile it was," Klymenko explained.

Injury toll rises to 31 infollowing Russian air attack, six killed

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of June 23, Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv and surrounding areas. The aftermath is being documented in several districts, including damage to residential buildings and the Sviatoshyn metro station.