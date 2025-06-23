Ukraine's FM Urges EU To Slam Russian Economy With Crippling Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote this on social media platform X following his participation in the Council meeting, Ukrinform reports.

“I underscored that the security in Europe and the Middle East is directly interlinked. Countering Russian aggression against Ukraine is an integral part of deterring the Russia-Iran-North Korea security threat. This is a week of two major summits, the EU and NATO, with one common goal: to increase the cost of war for the Russian aggressor. We need to take decisive action right now. There is no time to wait,” Sybiha stated.

The minister stressed that as Putin rejects peace efforts and escalates terror, the time has come to slam the Russian economy with crippling sanctions. These include measures targeting the banking and energy sectors, oil price cap, the shadow fleet, ship captains and ports, as well as secondary sanctions on those financing Russia's war budget.

In the face of intensified Russian attacks, Sybiha said that strengthening Ukraine is a top priority - especially in terms of air defense and interceptors, artillery ammunition, long-range capabilities, and drones.

“I urged EU member states to further increase investment in Ukraine's defense industry. I also stressed the importance of accelerating Ukraine's EU accession. It is a question of war and peace in Europe. A matter of a strong Europe as a serious force in the growing global competition,” the minister added.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine's membership in the EU would significantly strengthen the Union in various areas, including security and foreign policy, technology, digitalization, and energy. He stressed that new steps toward advancing Ukraine's EU accession negotiations are critically important now, as they serve as a source of inspiration for Ukrainians.

“We count on European and transatlantic unity in matters of peace, security, and prosperity. Ukraine will continue to contribute to collective security through military strength and knowledge, unique technology, resilience, and other advantages,” Sybiha concluded.

