New Zealand Announces Further Aid Package For Ukraine
"New Zealand stands in solidarity with Ukraine. Its war of self-defense is well into its fourth year and our condemnation of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion remains undiminished," Luxon stated.
According to the statement, New Zealand will contribute 4 million NZD (approximately $2.3 million USD) to two multinational funds providing both lethal and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine: the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) fund, and the Drone Coalition for Ukraine, led by the United Kingdom and Latvia.
"The defense of Ukraine has significant implications not only for the security of the Euro-Atlantic, but also for the Indo-Pacific. We must continue to work with others in the international community to uphold a rules-based order that serves all our interests," Peters said.
New Zealand will also provide 7 million NZD (about $4.1 million USD) in further humanitarian assistance to communities in Ukraine affected by the conflict, and 1 million NZD (around $593,000 USD) for Ukrainians displaced to neighboring countries.
"The scale of need remains vast, as Russia continues its bombardment of densely populated civilian areas of Ukraine," Luxon noted.
The new support package follows recently announced sanctions targeting Russia's“shadow fleet” and other individuals contributing to the Russian war effort in Ukraine.
"It is vital the international community maintains pressure on Russia to end its war and engage meaningfully with efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Peters stated.Read also: New Zealand imposes sanctions against citizens of Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Ira
Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, thanked Luxon and Peters for the new support package.
As Ukrinform previously reported, New Zealand government has announced new restrictions against Russian and Belarusian companies and individuals, adding four North Korean citizens and two Iranians to the sanctions list for their involvement in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. The new sanctions target 18 individuals and entities connected to Russia's military-industrial complex, as well as several enablers of the aggressor country from North Korea, Iran, and Belarus. Wellington has also imposed restrictions on 27 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet.
Photo: Pixabay
