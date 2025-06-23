Injury Toll In Russia's Drone Attack In Chernihiv Region Rises To 11, Including Four Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, according to Ukrinform.

“On Sunday evening, two people were killed as a result of an attack on one of the settlements in the Snovsk area. In the morning, we knew of 10 injured - now there are 11. Four of them are children aged 15–16,” Chaus said.

He added that last week, Russian forces carried out 292 strikes on 34 populated areas in the region, with 751 explosions recorded.

A cruise missile strike on Chernihiv hit businesses and caused destruction to both apartment buildings and private homes.

In Nizhyn district, a civilian man was killed in the shelling. Private houses and utility buildings were damaged.

In Pryluky district, Russian drones attacked a village. A local woman was injured, and apartment buildings, vehicles, and garages were damaged.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Russian shelling destroyed homes and damaged residential buildings.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the evening of June 22, a Russian Lancet drone strike on Snovsk community in Chernihiv region killed two people and injured 10, including three children.

Photo: Telegram / Viacheslav Chaus