Injury Toll In Russia's Drone Attack In Chernihiv Region Rises To 11, Including Four Children
“On Sunday evening, two people were killed as a result of an attack on one of the settlements in the Snovsk area. In the morning, we knew of 10 injured - now there are 11. Four of them are children aged 15–16,” Chaus said.
He added that last week, Russian forces carried out 292 strikes on 34 populated areas in the region, with 751 explosions recorded.
A cruise missile strike on Chernihiv hit businesses and caused destruction to both apartment buildings and private homes.Read also: Seven killed in Russian attack on Kyiv and region, rescue operations ongoing - Health Ministry
In Nizhyn district, a civilian man was killed in the shelling. Private houses and utility buildings were damaged.
In Pryluky district, Russian drones attacked a village. A local woman was injured, and apartment buildings, vehicles, and garages were damaged.
In Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Russian shelling destroyed homes and damaged residential buildings.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the evening of June 22, a Russian Lancet drone strike on Snovsk community in Chernihiv region killed two people and injured 10, including three children.
Photo: Telegram / Viacheslav Chaus
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment