EU Preparing Record Sanctions Package On Russia Over 'Boundless Brutality' French FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Last night, Russia once again demonstrated its boundless brutality by deliberately launching deadly missile and drone strikes on civilian targets," Barrot emphasized.

He noted that the Russian economy is increasingly suffering from the“colonial campaign” waged for three years by dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The resources of Russia's economy will be further depleted by the sanctions package we are discussing today - likely the most powerful since 2022. It will significantly increase pressure on Putin to agree to a ceasefire and enter negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," he added.

Barrot stressed that any peace must ensure respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called in Brussels for all available tools to be used to pressure Putin into peace.