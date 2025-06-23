Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses Another 1,010 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

2025-06-23 09:08:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,965 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,872 armored combat vehicles (+5), 29,490 artillery systems (+58), 1,423 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,188 air defense systems, 416 aircraft, 337 helicopters, 41,717 unmanned aerial vehicles (+138), 3,376 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 52,861 motor vehicles (+127), and 3,920 special equipment units.



 Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unit targets Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia region

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

