Russian Army Loses Another 1,010 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,965 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,872 armored combat vehicles (+5), 29,490 artillery systems (+58), 1,423 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,188 air defense systems, 416 aircraft, 337 helicopters, 41,717 unmanned aerial vehicles (+138), 3,376 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 52,861 motor vehicles (+127), and 3,920 special equipment units.

Ukrainian intelligence unit targets Russian fuelin Zaporizhzhia region

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.