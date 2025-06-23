Russian Army Loses Another 1,010 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,965 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,872 armored combat vehicles (+5), 29,490 artillery systems (+58), 1,423 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,188 air defense systems, 416 aircraft, 337 helicopters, 41,717 unmanned aerial vehicles (+138), 3,376 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 52,861 motor vehicles (+127), and 3,920 special equipment units.
Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unit targets Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia region
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
