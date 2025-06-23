142 Combat Clashes Reported Along Frontline, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the operational update via Facebook, reporting as of 08:00 on Monday, June 23, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 142 combat engagements were recorded over the past day,” the statement read.

Updated figures indicate that Russian forces launched four missile strikes and 63 air strikes, deploying 10 missiles and dropping 76 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they carried out 6,132 shelling attacks, including 118 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,416 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were reported in several areas across Ukraine, including Yastrubyne, Nova Sich, and Sadky in the Sumy region; Prykolotne in the Kharkiv region; Myrne in the Donetsk region; Kamianske and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Russian armyanother 1,010 troops in Ukraine in past day

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks. Russian forces also conducted 10 additional airstrikes using 17 guided aerial bombs and launched 257 attacks, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted seven breakthroughs near Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Fiholivka but were held back by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kupiansk sector , three enemy assaults were recorded. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Holubivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 17 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Tverdokhlibove, and Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made four advances toward Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka, all of which were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched six assaults near Chasiv Yar and toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops launched 21 attacks targeting the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 44 enemy assault attempts in and around Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka.

The Novopavlivka sector came under ten enemy attacks, particularly near Vesele, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, and Vyle Pole.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian occupation forces attempted a single advance toward Ukrainian positions in the Novoandriivka direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian troops launched two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole sector, while in the Volyn and Polissia directions, there were no signs of enemy offensive formations.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile units, and artillery struck six enemy concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment. They also targeted two artillery units and one air defense system.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces lost approximately 1,010 personnel in Ukraine on June 22.