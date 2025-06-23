Russian Attack Damages Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Sports Complex, Academic Buildings And Dormitories
“As a result of another enemy attack last night, the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute campus was damaged again: a sports complex, several academic buildings, and four dormitories,” the statement said.
According to the KPI press service, there are currently no reports of injuries among students or staff.Read also: Seven killed in Russian attack on Kyiv and region, rescue operations ongoing - Health Ministry
This is not the first time the institute has been targeted. During the Russian strike on the night of June 17, several campus buildings sustained damage, including the historic educational building No. 4, whose foundation was laid on June 1, 1898.
