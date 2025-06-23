Russian Attack Damages Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Sports Complex, Academic Buildings And Dormitories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The university's press service confirmed this information on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

“As a result of another enemy attack last night, the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute campus was damaged again: a sports complex, several academic buildings, and four dormitories,” the statement said.

According to the KPI press service, there are currently no reports of injuries among students or staff.

This is not the first time the institute has been targeted. During the Russian strike on the night of June 17, several campus buildings sustained damage, including the historic educational building No. 4, whose foundation was laid on June 1, 1898.