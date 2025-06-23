Ukrainian Air Defense Downs 339 Russian Drones And 15 Missiles In Overnight Attack
Since 20:00 on Sunday, Russia launched a total of 368 airborne targets against Ukraine, including:
-
352 Shahed-type strike UAVs and decoy drones, launched from directions such as Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (up to 160 confirmed Shaheds);
11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, fired from Taganrog and Bryansk region;
5 Iskander-K cruise missiles, launched from the Kursk region.
The main target was Kyiv.Read also: 142 combat clashes reported along frontline, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk sector
The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the aerial attack using a combination of aviation units, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare means, unmanned systems, and mobile fire teams.
As of 09:00 on June 23, air defenses successfully neutralized 354 of the incoming threats:
-
146 drones were destroyed by direct firepower, and 193 were suppressed or downed by electronic warfare;
7 ballistic missiles (Iskander-M/KN-23) were shot down, with three more locally lost;
all 5 cruise missiles (Iskander-K) were shot down.
Direct hits were recorded at six locations, and debris fell at 25 sites across Kyiv and the region.
As reported earlier, six civilians were killed in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv as a result of the attack.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force
