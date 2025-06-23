Gaza Death Toll Nears 56,000 Amid Continued Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, June 23 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday that 39 Palestinians were killed and 317 others injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.In its daily update, the Ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or lie in inaccessible areas due to the inability of ambulance and civil defense teams to reach them.Since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the total number of confirmed deaths has reached 55,998, with 131,559 people wounded. From March 18 onward alone, the Ministry recorded 5,685 deaths and 19,518 injuries.The Ministry also reported that 17 of the latest fatalities and more than 136 of the wounded were individuals attempting to access humanitarian aid. This brings the total number of victims injured or killed near aid distribution zones to 467 deaths and over 3,602 injuries.