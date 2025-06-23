Hashemite University Captures Advanced Rank In Global Marine Hybrid Vehicle Competition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, June 23 (Petra) – A team of the Hashemite University's faculty of engineering captured fourth place globally in the ninth edition of the 2025 Hybrid Marine Vehicle Competition, organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).The four-member team presented "MarineVolt" project, designed according to the criteria of the ninth edition of the competition, seeks to develop a power control and management system for a hybrid-powered tugboat used in shipping ports.It aims to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the maritime transport sector, using smart technologies that combine traditional and renewable energy sources.Organizers commended the project's engineering creativity and announced an official invitation to present it at a special session on the sidelines of the IEEE VPPC 2025 Conference on Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology, which will be held in Hangzhou, China, from October 22 to 25.The current edition was launched under the auspices of the Italian Universities of Padua and Cagliari, and the IEEE Vehicular Technology Society.The competition, a key international event in the field of vehicle systems engineering, has been held annually since 2017 attracting research teams from leading universities and industrial companies from across the world.The team comprised Dr. Mohammad Abu Mallouh, student Sarah Odeh from the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at Hashemite University, Dr. Ahmad Mahasneh from Philadelphia University, and Engineer Basil Joudeh from Prince Muqrin Bin Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia.