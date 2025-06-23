Panbrain Tech Unveils Breakthrough Brain-Computer Interface Device At BEYOND EXPO 2025 In Macau

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MACAU, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain science technology company PanBrain Tech Co., Ltd drew widespread attention at the BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo 2025 in Macau with the debut of its flagship brain-computer interface (BCI) device, the PanBrain EC2 . The wearable device leveragesto

PanBrain Tech at BEYOND Expo

Visitors lined up at the company's booth to try the EC2 for themselves. Many said they had never encountered a product like it before, and reported feeling more focused, energized, and mentally refreshed after a brief session.

Unlike common wearables such as smartwatches or headbands that passively track physiological metrics, the PanBrain EC2 actively stimulates the brain's prefrontal cortex using clinically validated tDCS technology. It is designed to support improvements in attention, mood regulation, sleep quality, and mental vitality.

"The response at BEYOND Expo was phenomenal," said Dr. Nai-Lin Yao, founder and CEO of PanBrain Tech. "We're thrilled to see such global interest in accessible, brain science-based technologies."

Understanding tDCS Technology

Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) is a non-invasive neuromodulation technique grounded in decades of clinical research. Widely used in the neurology departments of major hospitals, tDCS delivers a weak direct current to targeted regions of the cerebral cortex.

According to the Hebbian principle, this current can reshape synaptic connections between neurons, activate neural circuits, and accelerate the metabolism of excitatory neurotransmitters such as glutamate. Clinical studies have demonstrated that tDCS may enhance memory, attention, and mood, and may also reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, procrastination, and sleep disturbances.

About PanBrain Tech

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Nai-Lin Yao, a Yale-trained psychiatrist and postdoctoral researcher, PanBrain Tech is a br ain science–driven technology company focused on advancing cognitive health through accessible innovation. The company holds multiple proprietary patents and certifications, and was named a National High-Tech Enterprise in China in 2024, as well as a Specialized and Innovative SME in Shenzhen . As of April 2025, PanBrain has sold more than 12,000 tDCS devices to the global market.

PanBrain is currently expanding its global research collaborations in neuroscience and will showcase its technology at the CES 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas-a major milestone in the company's international growth strategy.

