Cineverse To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On Friday, June 27, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025, after market close on Friday, June 27, 2025. Cineverse will host a conference call discussing these results at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT that same day. To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839 United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428 Global Dial-In Numbers

Access Code: 414024

The conference call can also be accessed by webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website at . Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call HERE .

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

