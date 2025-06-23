Cineverse To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On Friday, June 27, 2025
|
United States (Local):
|
+1 404 975 4839
|
United States (Toll-Free):
|
+1 833 470 1428
|
Global Dial-In Numbers
|
|
Access Code:
|
414024
The conference call can also be accessed by webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website at . Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call HERE .
About Cineverse
Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .
CONTACTS
For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]
For Investors, Julie Milstead
[email protected]
