WOW! Donates $10,000 To The Hernando County Education Foundation Following Recent Service Launch In The Community

Funds foster local student engagement with reading, science and technology at annual Summer Reading and STEM Bash

SPRING HILL, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ) a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has made a $10,000 donation to the Hernando County Education Foundation (HCEF), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance student achievement and promote excellence within Hernando County public education. The donation exemplifies WOW!'s ongoing commitment to the community following the recent launch of its all-fiber internet services in Spring Hill and Hernando Beach .

The funds were used to sponsor HCEF's annual Summer Reading and STEM Bash on June 21, a free event for local families with books, interactive STEM projects, and kids' activities exploring careers in engineering, energy, environmental sustainability and reading. WOW!'s donation enabled each child to take home up to 10 free books. WOW! awarded the donation to Tammy Brinker, CEO of HCEF, onsite during the event.

"Our annual Summer Reading and STEM Bash plays an important role in keeping Hernando County students engaged over the summer with fun and educational activities," said Brinker. "We're grateful for WOW!'s generous donation to make this event a success and enable students to take home free books to fuel their love of reading and learning."

"With Spirit of Service among our core values, WOW! is passionate about supporting STEM education initiatives and helping develop the innovators of tomorrow," said Ed Sesi, vice president of operations at WOW!. "We're thankful for the opportunity to support HCEF's mission and their impactful Summer Reading and STEM Bash to benefit students across Hernando County."

WOW! plans to add 44,000 homes to its all-fiber network in Hernando County as part of its Greenfield expansion initiative, including Spring Hill and Hernando Beach. Residents and businesses can experience WOW!'s all-fiber network and fastest speeds, along with simplified pricing, no annual contracts, no data caps, and the necessary WiFi equipment to get started.

The company currently serves customers in additional areas in Florida, including Seminole and Orange Counties in Central Florida, as well as Panama City and Pinellas. Alongside its comprehensive broadband services, WOW! also offers WOW! mobile powered by Reach, business solutions , and bundling options with YouTube TV .

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, Greenville County, South Carolina and Livingston County, Michigan. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 12 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last eight consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED