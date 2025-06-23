Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakh Air Astana Extends Middle East Flight Suspensions Amid Regional Tensions

2025-06-23 09:07:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 23. Kazakhstan's Air Astana extends the suspension of flights to the Middle East, Trend reports.

Due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana has canceled the following flights on June 24:

Astana-Dubai-Astana;

Almaty-Dubai-Almaty;

Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter);

According to Air Astana, passengers on canceled flights will be offered a free rebooking or a full refund.

The airline continues to closely monitor the situation and will consider resuming flights starting June 25 as the situation improves.

On the night of June 13, 2025, Israel launched an operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. In response, Iran conducted missile and drone strikes on Israel. On June 22, the United States entered the conflict, targeting key nuclear sites in Iran.

