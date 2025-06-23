Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Claims It Shot Down Over Hundred Israeli Drones Since Escalating Conflict

Iran Claims It Shot Down Over Hundred Israeli Drones Since Escalating Conflict


2025-06-23 09:07:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Iran's Air Defense Headquarters has announced that it has shot down more than 130 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to Israel since the outbreak of hostilities on June 13, Trend reports.

The Iranian military stated that various models, including the “Hermes,”“Heron,” and“Harop” UAVs, were intercepted and destroyed in multiple regions across the country.

“In recent days, our air defense units successfully neutralized 'Hermes 900' and 'Hermes 45' UAVs,” the headquarters noted in a statement.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

MENAFN23062025000187011040ID1109710427

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search