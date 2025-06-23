UFC Legend Praises Azerbaijan's Baku As An Incredible Destination During Visit (VIDEO)
Bisping also recorded a vlog for his personal YouTube channel during his trip, sharing impressions of the city.
The UFC legend expressed admiration for Azerbaijani cuisine, particularly highlighting kabab and dushbara. He also praised the cleanliness of Baku's streets and the warmth of its people.
During a morning jog, Bisping filmed his vlog showcasing central areas of the capital, including the city's historic core - Icherisheher (Old City).
“Maybe one day you'll get the chance to travel to Baku - I highly recommend it. It's just an incredible place with stunning architecture. They host the Formula 1 Grand Prix here, and now the UFC too. There's a real love for sports in Azerbaijan,” Bisping said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment