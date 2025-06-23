Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UFC Legend Praises Azerbaijan's Baku As An Incredible Destination During Visit (VIDEO)


2025-06-23 09:07:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Michael Bisping, member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame and former middleweight champion, served as the official commentator for the "UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree Jr." event held at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, Baku City Circuit told Trend .

Bisping also recorded a vlog for his personal YouTube channel during his trip, sharing impressions of the city.

The UFC legend expressed admiration for Azerbaijani cuisine, particularly highlighting kabab and dushbara. He also praised the cleanliness of Baku's streets and the warmth of its people.

During a morning jog, Bisping filmed his vlog showcasing central areas of the capital, including the city's historic core - Icherisheher (Old City).

“Maybe one day you'll get the chance to travel to Baku - I highly recommend it. It's just an incredible place with stunning architecture. They host the Formula 1 Grand Prix here, and now the UFC too. There's a real love for sports in Azerbaijan,” Bisping said.

