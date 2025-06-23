Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AZPROMO Signs Mou With Black Locust Capital To Boost Investment Cooperation

2025-06-23 09:07:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and Black Locust Capital Financing Broker LLC (BLC) to enhance cooperation in attracting foreign investment, Azernews reports.

The agreement was formalized during a meeting between Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, and Shahrukh Khan, Director of BLC. The parties discussed Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, recent trends in foreign direct investment, and potential areas for collaboration.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to support strategic partnerships and increase investment flows into the Azerbaijani economy.

Black Locust Capital Financing Broker LLC is an international investment consulting firm specializing in financial strategy development, capital management, and risk assessment.

The company brings extensive global experience in identifying opportunities and mitigating risks across international business operations.

MENAFN23062025000195011045ID1109710425

