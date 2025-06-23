Azerbaijan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Church In Damascus

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack targeting the Mar St. Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, Azernews reports.

In a statement posted on the Ministry's official "X" account, Azerbaijan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the victims' families.

The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation amid rising concerns over the safety of religious sites in conflict zones.