Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Hosts Key Event On Strategic Communication And Military Education

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense organized a significant event at the Azerbaijan Military History Museum, bringing together military personnel, representatives from various media outlets, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and experts, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The event commenced with a moment of silence honoring the memory of the Azerbaijani people's National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The ceremony was followed by the performance of the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the gathering, an overall report on the activities carried out by the Ministry of Defense during the first half of 2025 was presented. Emphasis was placed on the implementation of the Ministry's Communication Strategy, approved by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, highlighting the key communication activities conducted during this period. The event underscored the ongoing reforms in army building, including strategic communications, which are being developed in line with contemporary requirements and modern innovations.

Participants received detailed briefings on topics such as “Working with State Institutions and NGOs,”“Protection of State Secrets in the Media Space,” and“Handling Citizens' Appeals,” among others. Additionally, the event included presentations on military education within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, particularly focusing on the special-purpose educational institutions operating under the National Defense University and their admission procedures.

The event concluded with an extensive discussion session, during which attendees exchanged ideas, shared suggestions, and had their questions answered.