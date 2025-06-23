Glow Lifetech Provides Commercial Update Expands To 1000+ Stores In Ontario And Achieves #2 Oil Brand With MOD

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("" or the "") is pleased to provide a commercial update reflecting its continued market momentum and category-leadership in Ontario. As of June 2025, Glow has expanded retail distribution to over 1,000 licensed stores across Ontario and achieved the #2 ranked oil brand with its flagship MODTM line, underscoring the strength of its differentiated product portfolio and disciplined execution.Glow continues to expand its retail footprint, now available in over 1000 retail stores across Ontario as of June 2025, representing an approximate 45% increase year-to-date. This growth trajectory reflects the strong demand for Glow's differentiated product portfolio by retailers and consumers alike. The Company expects to continue expanding its footprint in Ontario to further solidify its position as a category-leader in the province.

"Crossing 1,000 stores in Ontario is a meaningful milestone that reflects the strength of our retail partnerships and growing demand for our differentiated products," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "As we rapidly scale-up, we expect to continue this momentum through the summer months with further distribution gains and exciting developments that deepen our retail presence."

Growth Momentum: MOD TM Achieves #2 Brand in Oils

The Company's strong commercial traction continues to build momentum, with record demand in Ontario across both MODTM and .decimalTM brands. According to Headset Sales Data[1] (May 2025), both brands are delivering a sustained growth trajectory, bringing solid momentum into Glow's seasonally strong summer months. The Company's flagship brand, MODTM advanced to become the #2 ranked oil brand in Ontario – a notable achievement that highlights a growing base of loyal consumers, strong uptake on product launches, and the success of the Company's focused go-to-market strategy and rapid portfolio scale-up.







"Our strong position in Ontario, especially achieving the #2 oil brand, is a major validation of our brand, our products, and our commercial strategy," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "As momentum builds, that success is already opening up productive conversations across the country and reinforcing the scalability of our model beyond Ontario."

New Innovation and Listings

Following the successful launch of MODTM CBN:THC Drops in May 2025, Glow secured a new Ontario listing for MODTM CBN:CBD Drops which successfully launched in early June. Both launches were met with strong customer demand and have been among the strongest performing launches in MOD's history, tapping into rising demand for CBN-based formulations, which are gaining traction for their calming and relaxing effects. These new SKUs reinforce Glow's commitment to developing category-defining cannabis products built on real consumer needs and differentiated technologies that push the boundaries of innovation.







About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at .

