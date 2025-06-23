Prospector Begins Maiden Drill Program On ML Project, Yukon

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its flagship ML Project in the Yukon ("ML"). The fully funded program will include up to 5000m of diamond drilling over a 10-week period through to the end of August to test high-priority target areas identified during the Company's 2024 exploration program and at the undrilled Bueno Target.

Highlights:

Drilling is underway at the previously undrilled Bueno Target which recently yielded rock samples up to 156 g/t Au (see news release dated June 10, 2025).

Additional drilling will test 6 target areas on ML being Bueno, Skarn Ridge, Rubble Cirque, North Vein, Java and Fishbowl (see figure 1 below).

"ML represents an excellent opportunity and we are excited about what will come from the Drill Program based on our recent sample results as well as our reinterpretation of the geology of the project," stated Robert Carpenter PhD, President and CEO of Prospector Metals Corp. "We look forward to sharing more information with our Shareholders as the drill program unfolds."

2025 Drill Program

The 2025 ML Drill Program will consist of up to 5,000m of diamond drilling, over 15 - 20 holes, on 6 target areas including: Bueno, Skarn Ridge, Rubble, Fishbowl, Java, and North Vein. The drilling is targeting high-grade, structurally controlled, gold mineralization hosted in both intrusive units and adjacent calc-silicate/hornfels altered meta-sediments based on reinterpretation of the targets during review of the 2024 work program and historical data. The initial drilling has commenced on the Bueno target where the Company recently reported rock samples from historic trenches and surrounding areas up to 156 g/t Au (1). At Bueno the drilling is targeting a series of NE, steeply dipping, structures associated strong fracturing, quartz veining, brecciation, and disseminated to massive arsenopyrite (+/- chalcopyrite - pyrrhotite) mineralization.







Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Prospector, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Tier-1 mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp .

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President & CEO

For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp or contact Prospector at 1-778-819-5520 or by email at ... .

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup

