Founders Metals Expands Lower Antino & Provides Mid-Year Exploration Update
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval* (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Zone
|LA028
|108.00
|163.00
|55.00
|0.64
|Lower Antino
|incl
|110.00
|131.00
|21.00
|1.00
|
|incl
|110.00
|117.00
|7.00
|2.32
|
|and
|300.00
|332.00
|32.00
|0.45
|
|LA027
|315.00
|317.00
|2.00
|3.15
|Lower Antino
|LA026
|154.00
|206.00
|52.00
|0.19
|
|and
|246.00
|274.00
|28.00
|0.39
|
|and
|266.00
|274.00
|8.00
|0.91
|
|and
|453.00
|463.00
|10.00
|1.05
|
|LA025
|0.00
|241.00
|241.00
|0.27
|Lower Antino
|incl
|0.00
|86.10
|86.10
|0.43
|
|incl
|0.00
|39.60
|39.60
|0.64
|
|LA024
|0.00
|15.60
|15.60
|0.18
|Lower Antino
|and
|72.00
|122.00
|50.00
|1.02
|
|and
|181.00
|193.00
|12.00
|0.20
|
|LA023
|103.00
|108.00
|5.00
|0.19
|Lower Antino
|and
|119.00
|122.00
|3.00
|0.32
|
|and
|271.00
|275.00
|4.00
|0.16
|
|LA022
|0.00
|23.10
|23.10
|0.13
|Lower Antino
|and
|32.10
|41.10
|9.00
|0.26
|
|and
|74.10
|78.00
|3.90
|0.47
|
|LA021
|0.00
|9.60
|9.60
|0.30
|Lower Antino
|and
|169.00
|180.00
|11.00
|0.33
|
|and
|201.00
|205.00
|4.00
|0.48
|
|and
|313.00
|317.00
|4.00
|0.35
|
|LA020
|0.00
|6.60
|6.60
|0.42
|Lower Antino
|and
|116.00
|160.00
|44.00
|0.25
|
|and
|226.00
|229.00
|3.00
|0.72
|
|and
|242.00
|260.00
|18.00
|0.73
|
|and
|283.00
|293.00
|10.00
|0.29
|
|LA019
|0.00
|65.00
|65.00
|0.49
|Lower Antino
|Incl.
|44.10
|65.00
|20.90
|1.11
|
|LA018
|0.00
|8.10
|8.10
|0.18
|Lower Antino
|and
|23.10
|96.00
|72.90
|0.45
|
|incl
|71.00
|92.00
|21.00
|1.01
|
|LA017
|50.10
|73.00
|22.90
|0.47
|Lower Antino
|and
|152.00
|190.00
|38.00
|0.39
|
|LA016
|0.00
|88.00
|88.00
|0.32
|Lower Antino
|LA015
|151.00
|195.00
|44.00
|0.32
|Lower Antino
|LA014
|72.60
|80.10
|7.50
|0.35
|Lower Antino
|and
|102.60
|111.60
|9.00
|0.21
|
|and
|228.00
|248.00
|20.00
|0.37
|
|LA013
|53.10
|72.60
|19.50
|0.67
|Lower Antino
|and
|151.00
|199.00
|48.00
|0.30
|
|LA012
|17.10
|65.10
|48.00
|0.35
|Lower Antino
|and
|91.00
|104.00
|13.00
|0.22
|
|LA011
|18.60
|29.10
|10.50
|0.33
|Lower Antino
|LA010
|33.60
|57.60
|24.00
|1.23
|Lower Antino
|LA009
|66.60
|87.60
|21.00
|0.39
|Lower Antino
|LA008
|0.00
|113.00
|113.00
|0.24
|Lower Antino
|and
|189.00
|205.00
|16.00
|0.16
|
|LA007
|6.60
|17.10
|10.50
|0.39
|Lower Antino
|and
|86.00
|126.00
|40.00
|0.22
|
|LA006
|23.10
|62.10
|39.00
|0.65
|Lower Antino
|LA005
|36.60
|38.10
|1.50
|9.36
|Lower Antino
|LA004
|3.00
|11.10
|8.10
|0.24
|Lower Antino
|and
|114.60
|120.60
|6.00
|0.47
|
|DV008
|336.00
|365.00
|29.00
|0.94
|Da Vinci
|DV007
|270.00
|275.00
|5.00
|3.11
|Da Vinci
|and
|292.00
|317.00
|25.00
|1.11
|
|DV006
|0.00
|11.10
|11.10
|0.23
|Da Vinci
|VG006
|NSA
|Van Gogh
|VG005
|NSA
|Van Gogh
|LW004
|106.00
|118.00
|12.00
|0.21
|Lawa
|and
|123.00
|137.00
|14.00
|0.18
|Lawa
|and
|150.00
|153.00
|3.00
|0.68
|
|LW003
|0.00
|9.60
|9.60
|0.23
|Lawa
|and
|39.60
|68.00
|28.40
|0.20
|
|and
|77.00
|95.00
|18.00
|0.20
|
|and
|122.00
|141.00
|19.00
|0.28
|
|LW002
|0.00
|6.60
|6.60
|0.24
|Lawa
|and
|137.00
|158.00
|21.00
|0.65
|
|incl
|157.00
|158.00
|1.00
|10.02
|
|LW001
|NSA
|Lawa
Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be ~75% of the down-hole interval for all Lower Antino holes (LA) based on preliminary results and observations. Results from all zones outside of Upper Antino, Lower Antino and Buese have not seen sufficient drilling to provide estimated true widths.
Table 2: Drill Hole Locations
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Depth (m)
|LA028
|821615.7
|401266.7
|174.9
|269.9
|-50
|377.0
|LA027
|821991.0
|401516.0
|130.9
|289.9
|-50.2
|407.0
|LA026
|822359.0
|401577.7
|125.2
|289.7
|-50.1
|515.0
|LA025
|822046.3
|401729.2
|161.7
|269.9
|-49.9
|245.1
|LA024
|821931.5
|401728.8
|147.8
|270.1
|-50.1
|317.0
|LA023
|820570.2
|401473.3
|134.7
|90.0
|-49.7
|302.1
|LA022
|821114.5
|401759.5
|167.2
|269.6
|-49.9
|257.0
|LA021
|821268.2
|401732.5
|118.4
|280.2
|-49.9
|320.0
|LA020
|821121.1
|401522.7
|125.0
|280.2
|-49.8
|305.0
|LA019
|821010.4
|401503.0
|125.7
|279.9
|-50.3
|152.0
|LA018
|822098.2
|401787.6
|137.6
|290.2
|-49.7
|392.0
|LA017
|821730.0
|401811.1
|124.3
|299.9
|-54.8
|311.0
|LA016
|821657.5
|401846.9
|125.4
|269.5
|-50.2
|251.1
|LA015
|821716.4
|401746.2
|132.0
|270.0
|-50.0
|311.3
|LA014
|821583.9
|400558.7
|172.6
|245.0
|-45.0
|305.0
|LA013
|821625.2
|401464.0
|157.4
|270.3
|-45.6
|199.9
|LA012
|821609.2
|401579.7
|145.6
|267.3
|-45.1
|200.1
|LA011
|821654.0
|401790.0
|140.7
|268.5
|-45.3
|63.6
|LA010
|821616.3
|401681.2
|157.8
|270.1
|-44.5
|92.1
|LA009
|821583.0
|400559.6
|172.5
|240.8
|-45.3
|89.1
|LA008
|821993.4
|401517.1
|130.2
|73.5
|-45.2
|217.9
|LA007
|821272.7
|400783.7
|155.8
|245.0
|-45.8
|302.0
|LA006
|821036.7
|401098.2
|176.8
|90.6
|-45.8
|192.4
|LA005
|820940.9
|401095.1
|176.8
|89.4
|-45.4
|182.0
|LA004
|820825.2
|401084.3
|176.9
|88.8
|-45.0
|150.6
|DV008
|824682.3
|394593.0
|153.5
|210.0
|-50.3
|380.0
|DV007
|824784.7
|394577.5
|159.8
|210.0
|-50.0
|437.0
|DV006
|824774.5
|394258.8
|181.6
|30.0
|-50.0
|284.0
|VG006
|828056.5
|396044.6
|121.3
|259.8
|-60.2
|251.0
|VG005
|828081.5
|396008.5
|133.5
|259.5
|-59.7
|269.0
|LW004
|829893.4
|396552.8
|115.4
|270.0
|-50.1
|494.0
|LW003
|829891.2
|396551.1
|115.4
|239.9
|-49.8
|242.1
|LW002
|829892.7
|396548.7
|115.6
|210.2
|-50.0
|233.0
|LW001
|828829.9
|395642.4
|131.1
|270.1
|-49.9
|203.0
The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)
About Founders Metals Inc.
Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is fully financed for up to 60,000 metres of drilling in 2025.
1 2022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.
Quality Assurance and Control
Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 μm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.
Qualified Persons
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Per: " Colin Padget "
Colin Padget
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
All material information on Founders Metals can be found at .
