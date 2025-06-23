Aurora Solar Technologies - BT Imaging Earns Global Recognition At SNEC 2025 For Intelligent PL Solutions Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) ("Aurora" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with a corporate update relating to the progression of BT Imaging's inline Intelligent PL Solutions platform.

Global Recognition and Strategic Positioning of its Intelligent PL Solutions Platform

BT Imaging's participation at SNEC 2025 marked the strategic introduction of its Intelligent PL Solutions platform to the global market. While the platform was recently demonstrated with two solar manufacturers, SNEC 2025 represented the first public showcase of its full range of capabilities including, the unveiling of BT Imaging's leading inline contactless IV measurement system and industry endorsement of its two new flagship products.

From June 11-13, 2025, at the SNEC International PV Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition and Conference in Shanghai, one of the world's premier solar industry events, BT Imaging's Vice President of Technology, Dr. Nitin Nampalli introduced the first truly inline contactless IV (current-voltage) measurement system. This innovation addresses critical metrology challenges for next-generation solar cells, including multi-busbar or zero-busbar TOPCon and Heterojunction cells with back-contact designs, as well as Tandem solar cells. In addition, two new metrology tools were introduced to address emerging industry trends and evolving customer needs:



i5 : an inline inspection system incorporating contactless IV measurement, advanced imaging, and AI-powered defect detection. It enables feedback loops for improved re-working, yield optimization, and root cause analysis based on performance, operations, and cost benefits. R3-MJ : an offline metrology tool optimized for tandem, thin filmed, and multi-junction solar cells in development.

These advancements earned three major industry awards at SNEC 2025:



SNEC Top 10 Highlights Selection Honor Award

APVIA Technical Achievement Award APVIA Industrial Contribution Award

This recognition reinforces BT Imaging's position as a technology leader and highlights the strategic importance of its Intelligent PL Solutions platform. These new products validate our solution's ability to integrate into existing production lines and deliver accurate measurements of next-generation cells with advanced metallisation patterns. Unlike legacy "stop-measure-go" contact-based IV/EL systems, which are throughput-limited and require specialized contacting jigs, our i5 platform is agnostic to the cell and module architecture and delivers higher throughput in a non-contact fashion, producing images of all IV parameters, which enables rapid diagnosis of defects that our competitors cannot detect. These tools support binning strategy, improve factory economics, and enhance the bankability of next-generation solar cells.

Strategic and Customer Interest in BT Imaging's Inline Intelligent PL Solutions Platform Accelerates

With technical demonstrations completed with two solar manufactures, BT Imaging's Intelligent PL Solutions platform is now entering the commercialization phase. Production-grade Qualification Tool sales are under active discussion, with conditional volume order commitments forming the foundation of the Company's partnership-led investment strategy.

As part of this transition, BT Imaging is assessing the optimal pathway to growth, balancing platform readiness, customer demand, and the opportunity for strategic partnerships to accelerate market adoption. The Company is in early-stage discussions with multiple strategic parties focused on: (i) production-grade Qualification Tool deployments tied to volume order commitments; (ii) integrated supply and go-to-market partnerships; and (iii) targeted investment to accelerate commercialization.

These discussions support BT Imaging's commitment to efficiently scaling its inline Intelligent PL Solutions platform while preserving its core technical and IP leadership as a center of metrology innovation and expertise for high-efficiency manufacturing. Given the platform's recent technical validation, growing commercial traction, and its strategic role in next-gen solar manufacturing, BT Imaging recognizes this as a timely window for strategic engagement to support scale-up and long-term platform growth.

Annual General and Special Meeting - June 25, 2025

Aurora reminds shareholders that its Annual General and Special Meeting will be held at 10:00 AM PT on June 25, 2025, at Suite 111, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions being presented at the meeting. Proxy voting instructions and related materials are available on the Aurora website.

About Aurora Solar Technologies and BT Imaging:

The Company acquired and wholly owns BT Imaging Pty Ltd., a leader in high-precision photoluminescence imaging and measurement solutions for the solar industry, as part of a clean technology strategy to scale. BT Imaging specializes in advanced machine vision, defect categorization, precision measurements, and machine learning delivered through its Intelligent PL Solutions platform. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, the Company has operations in Sydney, Australia and Shanghai, China. Its products are installed worldwide by customers and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. The Company is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner and was recognized in September 2024 as one of the fastest growing companies in British Columbia by Business in Vancouver.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, product commercialization, and financing plans. Such forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

