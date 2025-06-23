Digiasia Corp (FAAS) Signs Indicative Termsheet For Up To US$3 Million Non-Recourse Debt To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Reserve

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or the "Company"), Southeast Asia's leading Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform, today announced the signing of an indicative termsheet with High West Capital Partners for up to US$3 million in non-recourse debt financing. The funds will support DigiAsia's initial Bitcoin (BTC) treasury acquisition and infrastructure deployment.

The transaction is expected to close within 45 days, subject to final documentation and customary due diligence and closing conditions. The non-recourse structure allows DigiAsia to commence BTC accumulation without equity dilution, marking the first execution milestone of the Company's US$100 million Bitcoin treasury strategy, originally announced on May 19, 2025.

This facility complements DigiAsia's broader capital formation plan, which includes a US$100 million equity raise exclusively earmarked for long-term BTC holdings. Together with its appointed placement agent D. Boral Capital, the Company is actively engaging institutional investors seeking exposure to blockchain-aligned treasury strategies via regulated public markets.

Indicative termsheet signed with High West Capital Partners for up to $3 million. Closing anticipated within 45 days, subject to closing conditions

Capital to fund initial BTC acquisition and treasury infrastructure rollout

First execution step under DigiAsia's $100 million Bitcoin treasury reserve program Broader $100 million equity raise strategy progressing, targeted solely for BTC reserves

"This facility reflects disciplined execution and early momentum toward our digital asset reserve vision," said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Corp. "We view Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset and are committed to building a yield-optimized, institutionally compliant treasury that enhances our balance sheet strength."

DigiAsia expects to initiate BTC purchases in Q3 2025, with further updates on treasury operations, custody architecture, and investor participation in the coming weeks.

About DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp is a Nasdaq-listed Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform delivering digital banking, embedded finance, and crypto-compatible treasury infrastructure through its modular B2B2X API model. Operating across Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, DigiAsia powers real-time, AI-enhanced financial services bridging traditional and digital economies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding capital formation, Bitcoin acquisition, regulatory approvals, and treasury strategy involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. DigiAsia assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

