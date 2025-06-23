Mundoro Commences The 2025 Summer Drill Program At Borsko With BHP

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) ( ) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its summer drill program at the, part of the BHP-Mundoro option earn-in agreement in the Central Timok Magmatic Complex ("") in Serbia.

The Borsko Project, covering approximately 40 sq. km, is strategically situated directly west of the established Bor Mine and lies along a parallel structural corridor within the highly prospective TMC. To date, exploration has identified several key targets. Notably, Target 1 (see Figure 1) is an undercover, well-preserved alteration lithocap, extending approximately 1.6 km by 1 km. This intact lithocap, representing the upper portion of a preserved hydrothermal system with classic alteration zonation indicative of a nearby porphyry, was initially identified through geophysical techniques and drill testing. Building on the understanding gained from Target 1, the exploration team has since identified a similar geophysical anomaly in the northwest portion of the license ( Borsko NW Target in Figure 1). The new Borsko NW Target will be the focus of an initial 1,000-meter drill hole. The drill rig was mobilized in June with drilling anticipated to conclude in Q3-2025 . The program is solely funded by BHP as part of the approved work program and operated by Mundoro's operations team.

The Timok region in eastern Serbia is a well known mining district with over a century of mining operations, with approximately 4 billion tonnes in porphyry systems across five known mines. The Timok Magmatic Complex is host to some of the largest copper-gold porphyry deposits in the western Tethyan Belt, including Cukaru-Peki (high sulphidation epithermal copper-gold and porphyry copper), the Bor Mining Complex (copper-gold porphyry), Veliki Krivelj and Majdanpek (both copper-gold porphyry open-pit mines), and the recently re-opened Cerovo porphyry copper-gold open-pit mine. The Company believes Borsko's strategic location within the prolific TMC positions it favorably for discovery.







Figure 1 - Location Map of Borsko in Timok Region, Serbia.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

