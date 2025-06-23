Digital Commodities Initiates Long-Term BTC Acquisition Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the conversion of its XRP holdings into Bitcoin. As a result, the Company now holds two Bitcoin, acquired at an average cost of US$101,365, underscoring its ongoing commitment to building long-term exposure to premier digital assets.

This strategic reallocation aligns with Digital Commodities' broader initiative to enhance transparency, mobility, and long-term relevance across its asset base, particularly amid evolving financial market dynamics.

"This is the next step in our long-term digital asset strategy," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities. "We believe swapping XRP for Bitcoin improves our position considerably. We view Bitcoin as the most durable, liquid, and institutionally recognized digital asset in the market today. Our goal is to continue building exposure to Bitcoin in a deliberate, non-dilutive fashion-while also accelerating this momentum through creative, non-dilutive acquisitions already in motion."

Key Highlights of the Strategic Shift Include:



Two Bitcoin Acquired: Purchased at an average price of US $101,365

XRP Conversion Completed: Redeployed capital into BTC

Aligned with Strategy: Reflects execution of the Company's evolving digital asset thesis Capital Structure Intact: Acquisition completed without use of debt, leverage, or equity dilution

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and both private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Relations

Phone: (778)-656-0377

Email: ...

Web:

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the Company's goal to continue building exposure to Bitcoin in a deliberate, non-dilutive fashion, while also accelerating this momentum through creative, non-dilutive acquisitions already in motion.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be successful in building exposure to Bitcoin in a deliberate, non-dilutive fashion, while also accelerating this momentum through creative, non-dilutive acquisitions already in motion and that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow in accordance with management's expectations.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things adverse changes to the cryptocurrency industry; adverse changes to cryptocurrency regulations; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; other regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







