EU Allocates 202 Mln Euro To Support UNRWA, Palestinian Authority
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 23 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Monday allocating 202 million euro to support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the Palestinian Authority, as part of the EU's multi-year program to support recovery in Palestine.
According to a Commission statement, 150 million euro will go to the Palestinian Authority to help provide essential public services, including paying salaries of teachers, civil servants, and healthcare workers, noting that this funding is linked to the Authority's implementation of agreed reform measures.
The statement added, 52 million euro will be allocated to UNRWA to enable it to continue delivering vital services such as education, primary healthcare, and humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, and host countries.
European Commissioner for Mediterranean Affairs Dubravka Suica stressed unwavering support for Palestinians, voiced deep concern over Gaza's humanitarian crisis and West Bank tensions, and reaffirmed the EU's commitment to a just, lasting two-state negotiated peace solution.
This installment is the first part of a larger 1.6 billion euro funding package announced during the EU-Palestinian Authority high-level political dialogue on April 14, 2025. (end)
