Kuwait PM Chairs High-Level Meeting On Future Power, Water Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting, Monday, to review the latest progress on the country's strategic energy and water desalination projects at Bayan Palace.
The discussions focused on key future ventures including Shagaya and Al-Abdaliya renewable energy projects, as well as Al-Zour North (phase 1 and 2), Al-Khiran Phase 1, Al-Nuwaiseeb phase 1, Subiya expansion power plants.
His Highness the Prime Minister stressed the importance of harnessing all resources and overcoming obstacles to ensure they are accomplished within the timeframe, expressing the appreciation for the national efforts led by Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and other involved bodies.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizim, and senior ministry officials. (end)
