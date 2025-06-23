Air India Express Flight To Jammu Returns To Delhi Without Landing

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu returned to its origin airport before landing here on Monday afternoon, officials said.

It was, however, not known immediately what led the flight to return to Delhi, they said.

The officials said that the flight IX-2564 was supposed to land in Jammu around noon before leaving for Srinagar, but it hovered over the Jammu airport for sometime before its pilot decided to return to Delhi without landing.

The weather and the runway were clear, but it seems the pilot could not find the appropriate landing area, they said.

