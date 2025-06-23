403
First Dates to Forevers: ‘Aisle Talks’ Explores Modern Love in India
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 23rd June, 2025: Aisle Network, a dating app designed for meaningful connections, has launched Aisle Talks, a podcast series that explores the landscape of love, dating, and relationships in modern India. The series hosted by Chandni Gaglani, Head of Aisle Network, features insightful conversations with Arouba Kabir, a counseling psychologist and relationship expert with over 12 years of experience, to unpack the emotional truths and complexities of dating today.
As conversations around relationships continue to evolve within India’s culturally diverse and rapidly shifting social landscape, Aisle Talks emerges as a timely platform where leading voices in the industry share thoughtful perspectives on modern love and connection. From decoding what women want in a relationship to understanding the red flags and navigating the world of dating, each episode addresses themes that resonate deeply with the modern Indian audience.
Aisle Talks delves into the evolving nature of relationships in India, from compatibility and commitment to emotional boundaries and family dynamics. Rooted in Aisle’s core philosophy of meaningful connections, each episode blends expert insights with real experiences to explore what it truly takes to build lasting relationships today. In a world where dating is constantly being redefined by tech, culture, and generational shifts, Aisle Talks offers a grounded space for honest conversations. Additionally, the series addresses the questions that often come after the match, the ones that most dating apps leave unanswered. By unpacking the emotional, cultural, and generational layers of dating today, the series helps Indian singles navigate love with more clarity and intention.
Speaking about the series, Chandni Gaglani, Head of Aisle Network, said, “At Aisle, we’ve always believed that meaningful relationships require more than just chance or algorithms. They are built on intention, self-awareness, and open dialogues. Aisle Talks is an extension of that belief. Through unfiltered conversations and expert-backed insights, the series aims to spark a broader cultural shift toward healthier, emotionally intelligent relationships. Featuring expert voices like Arouba’s, who brings a sharp perspective on modern Indian dating, the series invites listeners to reflect, relate, and rethink what love and connection look like today.”
Arouba, an experienced psychologist, relationship expert and featured guest of the series, added, "Navigating relationships in today’s India can be both exciting and confusing. Through this podcast, we hope to normalize conversations around love, dating expectations, emotional well-being, and healthy relationship patterns. My goal is to equip listeners with perspectives and tools that make their dating journeys more fulfilling."
In a digital world where love is often rushed, Aisle is taking a slower, more thoughtful approach. Its podcast doesn’t just promote meaningful dating — it fosters introspection, celebrates vulnerability, and invites listeners into real relationship journeys.
