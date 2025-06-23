Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Pavel General Manager at Naga.com Middle East


2025-06-23 09:02:59
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Bitcoin opened the week near the USD 101,000 mark, stabilizing after slipping below USD 99,000 over the weekend, its lowest level in several weeks. The decline followed U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, prompting renewed concerns over regional instability in the Middle East. The escalation triggered a broader flight to safety, placing further pressure on risk assets and dragging crypto markets lower through the end of last week.

The broader cryptomarket also weakened as investors weighed the potential economic consequences of a prolonged geopolitical crisis. A sharp rise in crude prices, driven by fears that Iran could disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, added to inflationary risks, constraining the interest rate outlook. Attention could now turn to Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming congressional testimony for further guidance.

Meanwhile, Tex’s’s decision to establish a state Bitcoin reserve reflects the a’set’s gradual integration into public financial policy. While the short-term outlook remains vulnerable to macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks, structural developments suggest a more durable support.

MENAFN23062025006667014463ID1109710317

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search