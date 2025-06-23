Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze


2025-06-23 09:02:59
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold prices declined on Monday, extending last week’s losses, as renewed strength in the US dollar and lingering Fed hawkish stance outweighed safe-haven flows. The yellow metal could remain under pressure from a resilient dollar. Last we’k’s Federal Reserve projections flagged persistent inflationary risks. With several Fed officials set to speak this week and Chair Po’ell’s congressional testimony on the agenda, markets are bracing for further policy clarity.
Gold could also remain exposed to geopolitical developments, following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. President Trump warned that further action may follow unless Iran engages in peace talks, increasing concerns of broader instability.
While geopolitical tensions remain acute in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, investor focus could remain on macro data. PMI releases and weekly jobless claims could influence expectations on the pace of policy easing. In the meantime, elevated geopolitical risk may limit the downside.

