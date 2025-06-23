Stirling Highland Games Partners With Scottish Sports Futures To Launch New Community Sports Area

MENAFN - Pressat) Stirling Highland Games is proud to announce a new partnership with award-winning charityas the official Community Sports Area Delivery Partner for this year's event. This collaboration marks an exciting development for both organisations and the local community, as it offers a dynamic platform for SSF'sto gain valuable real-world experience while supporting inclusive and engaging sports activities.

The Community Sports Area is a key feature of the Stirling Highland Games, which takes place on Saturday, 16 August 2025 , at Stirling Sports Village. Once entry tickets have been purchased, the area offers free, fun, and inclusive sports tasters for children and families throughout the day. With SSF on board, this year's experience will be more vibrant and youth-led than ever before.

Through this partnership, SSF's Young Leaders will play a leading role in organising, managing, and delivering a range of sporting activities. The opportunity enables them to put their employability and leadership skills into practice , gain hands-on experience in event delivery, and build confidence in a real-world setting. It also highlights the importance of youth empowerment and community engagement, both central values shared by Stirling Highland Games and SSF.

“We're thrilled to welcome Scottish Sports Futures as our new Community Sports Area Delivery Partner,” said Matt McGrandles, President of Stirling Highland Games .“This partnership not only enhances our event offering but also gives these inspiring young people a chance to showcase their talents and leadership skills in front of their peers and the wider community.”

Scottish Sports Futures uses the power of sport and physical activity to support young people across Scotland to be healthy, confident, and resilient. Their award-winning training programmes focus on developing transferable life and work skills through sport-based learning and volunteering opportunities.

Maciek Kornobis, Youth Development Coordinator commented:“We are very excited for the opportunity to be a part of Stirling Highland Games this year.

Our SSF Young Leaders from Stirling, Fife, Glasgow and North Ayrshire fully appreciate the power of sport in bringing communities together and are keen to put younger SHG visitors through their paces at a Mini Highland Games.

From an organisational point of view, teaming up with Ceangail was a great fit, just like SSF they understand the challenges facing young people and aim to provide tools that can help them reach positive destinations.”

The Stirling Highland Games continues to evolve as a celebration of tradition, sport, and inclusion. The addition of SSF and their energetic Young Leaders ensures that this year's Community Sports Area will be one of the event's most inspiring and impactful features to date.

The Community Sports Area team will be available for younger visitors on the day from 11:00 to 12:30 and 13:30 to 15:00. For further information, you can visit