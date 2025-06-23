Shrieve Chemical Announces Acquisition Of Carbon Group

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrieve Chemical Company ("Shrieve"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a value-added chemicals distributor, announced today its acquisition of Carbon Chemicals Group Ltd ("Carbon Group"), a full-service distributor of specialty chemicals, food ingredients, pharmaceutical raw materials, and agriculture products based in Ringaskiddy, County Cork, Ireland. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1967, Carbon Group supplies critical ingredients and performance chemicals to a broad range of customers, from local businesses to multinational corporations. The company leverages its global sourcing capabilities, contract manufacturing, customized packaging, technical expertise, and specialty storage to deliver best-in-class service to both customers and supply partners.

The acquisition broadens Shrieve's footprint in the specialty chemicals market and enhances its ability to support customers across Europe. The combination also creates strategic opportunities to expand Shrieve's product offerings to Carbon Group's customer base, while introducing Carbon's specialized solutions to Shrieve's existing customers.

"We are happy to welcome Carbon Group into the Shrieve Chemical family. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the specialty chemical product portfolio and capabilities that Shrieve can offer its customers," said Geoff Broglio, Managing Director at Gemspring Capital. "We are excited to partner with Brian and the Carbon Group team to build on their reputation for exceptional customer service, deep technical expertise, and global sourcing and compliance capabilities."

Brian Walsh, Managing Director of Carbon Group, added, "Partnering with Shrieve marks an important step in continuing our legacy of delivering intelligent solutions to our customers and suppliers. Our shared values and commitment to customer service make this partnership a perfect fit, and we look forward to continuing to provide the same world-class service and reliability that our customers and suppliers value as part of the Shrieve organization."

Carbon Group was advised by KPMG Corporate Finance, which served as lead advisor on the transaction. Grant Thornton Ireland provided sell-side financial support, and RDJ acted as legal counsel to Carbon Group. Shrieve was advised by Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP serving as legal counsel.

About Shrieve

Shrieve, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a value-added chemicals distributor serving attractive markets and end-use applications globally. Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve has leveraged its knowledge network to find the best match between suppliers, customer needs, and product applications. Through its four operating segments, Chemical Distribution, Specialty Lubricants and Enhancers, Energy Products and Services, and Custom Packaging, Shrieve markets nearly 1,500 products across more than 40 countries. For more information, visit .

About Carbon Group

Carbon Group, headquartered in Ringaskiddy, County Cork, Ireland, is a specialized distributor of chemicals, food ingredients, pharmaceutical raw materials, agriculture products and high-end paints. Carbon Group provide clients with solutions that achieve the most efficient, effective and flexible approach for their business. Founded in 1967, Carbon has evolved from a supplier of farm detergent products to Irish dairy farmers, to become a dynamic business with a global outlook serving the specialized needs of its customers across pharma, bio-pharma, medical device, cosmetic, agri-food, beverage and other industries. For more information, visit .

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit .

