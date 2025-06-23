Tom's Watch Bar Announces Three New Lease Signings Amid Accelerated National Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand will open its first venue in Cleveland and expand footprint with two additional locations in Seattle

DENVER, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced it has signed leases for three new locations, as the brand continues to execute its ambitious growth strategy and bring its concept to new sports neighborhoods around the U.S. All three locations will be new builds, with the company breaking ground for the first time in Cleveland and expanding its presence in Seattle with two new venues.

In Cleveland, Tom's Watch Bar has signed a lease at 700 Prospect Avenue, steps away from the home arenas of the city's professional sports teams and major entertainment venues, including Rocket Arena, where the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and AHL's Cleveland Monsters play, and Progressive Field, home stadium for the MLB's Cleveland Guardians. The new location will also be near Huntington Bank Field, where the NFL's Cleveland Browns play.

In Seattle, Tom's Watch Bar has signed two leases – the first at 121 S King Street, walking distance from both Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, the MLS' Seattle Sounders FC, and the NWSL's Seattle Reign FC, and T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners. The latter venue will be on the north part of town with the specific details to be disclosed soon.

“At Tom's Watch Bar, we seek out high-traffic sites that are close to major sports and entertainment districts,” said Shannon McNiel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar.“Our winning development approach ensures our guests are always close to the action, whether it's a concert or a game, and for sports fans – it's the next best thing to having a courtside ticket.”

Tom's Watch Bar has so far opened three venues in 2025, including its first locations in Phoenix, San Diego, Calif., and Seattle. The brand plans to open an additional 10 to 12 locations in the next 18 months.

“We continue to see incredible demand for the immersive sports viewing experience we offer at Tom's Watch Bar in regions across the U.S.,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.“We're excited to bring our unique blend of sports, entertainment, and hospitality to Cleveland and new areas of Seattle, and look forward to becoming a premier destination for fans to watch, celebrate and connect.”

