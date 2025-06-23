Residential Home Health And Hospice Receives 2025 Top Workplaces Honors

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Home Health and Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Top Workplaces 2025 honors by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This is the fifth year that Residential Home Health and Hospice has received this award in the St. Louis market.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces Award is an annual recognition program celebrating companies in the St. Louis metro area that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement. Winners are determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC.

The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience on topics related to workplace culture including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few. To qualify for the award, companies must have a significant presence in the greater St. Louis area, employ a minimum number of employees, and meet a designated employee response rate.

"Earning the Top Workplaces award is a powerful reflection of our team's compassion, commitment, and purpose-driven work," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources at Graham Healthcare Group. "It reinforces our dedication to creating a supportive environment where employees can thrive, because when we care for our people, they're empowered to deliver exceptional care to our patients and families. This recognition sets Residential Home Health and Hospice apart as an employer of choice in healthcare."

We're Hiring

Are you looking to join an award-winning company that puts its people first? Visit Graham Healthcare Group Careers .

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC ). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home , and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 3,000 dedicated professionals serving 19,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group .

About Residential Home Health and Hospice

Residential Home Health and Hospice are leading providers of skilled home health, palliative, and hospice care in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Our experienced and professional care team members work with local physicians to deliver personalized in-home healthcare services for every stage of the patient's healthcare journey. For more information visit ResidentialHealthcareGroup .

About Energage

Making the world a better place togetherTM.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces .

SOURCE Graham Healthcare Group

