Match Your Coffee Maker To Your Brewing Style

Grind & Brew: CoffeeTEAM Series

For coffee aficionados who prioritize freshness and control, the Capresso CoffeeTEAM models integrate a built-in conical burr grinder with a traditional drip system. Fresh whole beans are ground right before brewing to maximize flavor and aroma. Each model can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance, for the convenience of waking up to freshly brewed coffee without sacrificing quality. The CoffeeTEAM series is designed for coffee drinkers who prefer whole-bean coffee and want a premium, all-in-one appliance.

Touchscreen Coffee Makers

Capresso's touchscreen models combine intuitive functionality with modern design. Choose between a 12-cup glass carafe with an Iced Coffee Mode that brews up to seven cups of coffee over ice or a 10-cup thermal carafe that keeps the coffee at the optimal temperature. The sleek interface appeals to users who appreciate contemporary features and easy operation.

Capresso SG220: Classic and Compact

The SG220 offers a space-saving design with a full 12-cup brewing capacity. It's perfect for those who use pre-ground coffee and want a straightforward, everyday machine that consistently delivers excellent results. This model is an excellent choice for traditional drip coffee drinkers seeking a balance of function and affordability.

Mini Drip: Compact Brewing for Smaller Spaces

The 5-Cup Mini Drip model is designed for smaller kitchens, offices, or households. It's compact, programmable, and brews just the right amount without sacrificing taste or performance.

