Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Match Your Coffee Maker To Your Brewing Style


2025-06-23 08:46:23
Grind & Brew: CoffeeTEAM Series
 For coffee aficionados who prioritize freshness and control, the Capresso CoffeeTEAM models integrate a built-in conical burr grinder with a traditional drip system. Fresh whole beans are ground right before brewing to maximize flavor and aroma. Each model can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance, for the convenience of waking up to freshly brewed coffee without sacrificing quality. The CoffeeTEAM series is designed for coffee drinkers who prefer whole-bean coffee and want a premium, all-in-one appliance.

Touchscreen Coffee Makers
 Capresso's touchscreen models combine intuitive functionality with modern design. Choose between a 12-cup glass carafe with an Iced Coffee Mode that brews up to seven cups of coffee over ice or a 10-cup thermal carafe that keeps the coffee at the optimal temperature. The sleek interface appeals to users who appreciate contemporary features and easy operation.

Capresso SG220: Classic and Compact
 The SG220 offers a space-saving design with a full 12-cup brewing capacity. It's perfect for those who use pre-ground coffee and want a straightforward, everyday machine that consistently delivers excellent results. This model is an excellent choice for traditional drip coffee drinkers seeking a balance of function and affordability.

Mini Drip: Compact Brewing for Smaller Spaces
 The 5-Cup Mini Drip model is designed for smaller kitchens, offices, or households. It's compact, programmable, and brews just the right amount without sacrificing taste or performance.

Capresso offers innovative coffeemakers, espresso machines, grinders and other kitchen electrics for those who want the best. For more information, visit capresso .

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected] , 713-869-1856

