Terrazero Announces Playstar Casino Intraverse Activation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“BIGG” or the“Company”)(TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of TerraZero , Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group , is pleased to announce that TerraZero Technologies has a publicly accessible PlayStar activation within the Intraverse, the Company's immersive virtual platform connecting artists, fans, and brands.

Through this new activation, users will be able to enter a virtual PlayStar Casino space directly from inside the Intraverse and sign up to play. The environment is accessible from users' mobile devices, tablets, laptops, or desktop computers.

The Company generates revenue for each verified account sign-up using affiliate links.

Separately, several music artists are already working on full Intraverse campaigns launching in the coming weeks that will tie together fan journeys across multiple platforms - offering a deeply interconnected experience from streaming, to social, to live performance and back. This can create organic traffic for the Company's other experiences across the ecosystem.

Every user who joins the Intraverse receives their own customizable virtual apartment, complete with the ability to upload their own photos, videos, and media. They can even change their apartment's theme based on music genres they love-from EDM and hip-hop to indie, pop, and more.

As TerraZero continues to expand the Intraverse, these types of ongoing artist activations are laying the groundwork for the next evolution in immersive digital engagement which will drive further awareness of Intraverse.com.

Any artists, brands and creators looking to expand the way they virtually connect with customers, fans and subscribers, can contact ... to get started today.

To learn more about the features available in the Intraverse and how to join, visit .

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company operating across three dynamic business segments: (1) immersive metaverse experiences that redefine digital interaction and engagement ), (2) a secure and innovative cryptocurrency trading platform for seamless digital asset transactions ), and (3) advanced big data and blockchain technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and scalability across industries ). Our mission is to pioneer the future of digital ecosystems, empowering users and businesses with next-generation technology.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit or contact ....

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 50 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

