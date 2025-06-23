Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Announces Filing Of Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Application For Intravenous Ketamine (NRX-100)



Company has applied for new Commissioner's National Priority Vouchers (CNPV) for NRX-100. Continues to anticipate decisions on drug approval by year-end 2025



Application under CNPV program is accretive to already-filed Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for preservative-free ketamine, with proprietary formulation under priority review request



Company has received and complied with FDA information request for updated drug ingredient and label information on NRX-100

Company has previously filed full Chemical Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) information for NRX-100 with FDA and has reported stability and sterility data sufficient to anticipate three-year room temperature shelf life for preservative-free ketamine

WILMINGTON, Del., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP ) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced filing for the newly-announced FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program on behalf of NRX-100, its patent-pending, preservative-free formulation of ketamine for intravenous use.

On June 17, 2025, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD, MPH announced a new approval pathway, the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CPNV)1, for approval of drugs to enhance the health interests of Americans. Previously, on May 25 he identified psychedelic drugs for treatment of suicidal depression and PTSD as a national priority.2 The new voucher may be redeemed by drug developers to participate in a Commissioner-led program that shortens its review time from approximately 10-12 months to 1-2 months following a sponsor's final drug application submission. The new CNPV process convenes experts from FDA offices for a team-based review rather than using the standard review system of a drug application being sent to numerous FDA offices.

The FDA plans, in the first year of the program, to give a limited number of vouchers to companies aligned with U.S. national priorities. In addition to receiving the benefits of this program, the agency may also grant an accelerated approval, if the product for which the voucher is used meets the applicable legal requirements for accelerated approval.

The FDA Commissioner will use specific criteria to make the vouchers available to companies that are aligned with the national health priorities of:



Addressing a health crisis in the U.S.,

Delivering more innovative cures for the American people,

Addressing unmet public health needs, and Increasing domestic drug manufacturing as a national security issue.

To qualify for the CNPV, sponsors must submit the chemistry, manufacturing, controls (CMC) portion of the application and the draft labeling at least 60 days before submitting the final application. NRx has already submitted the CMC portion for NRX-100 and received FDA feedback (below).

The Company believes it meets each of the above criteria. Moreover, NRx has focused on innovative US high throughput manufacturing to replace a ketamine supply chain that frequently relies upon foreign sources and has added anti-diversion features to its product.

Suicidal depression and PTSD have been identified by the President of the United States and members of the Cabinet as a health crisis in the US. The FDA has already determined that NRX-100 addresses unmet public health needs through the award Fast Track Designation in combination with NRX-101. NRx Pharmaceuticals is manufacturing NRX-100 in West Columbia, SC.

NRx has received only one information request from FDA related to the CMC of NRX-100, in which FDA requested documentation related to the ketamine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and final proposed labeling language. NRx has complied with that information request.

"NRx is highly encouraged by the newly-announced Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program, and believes that NRX-100 meets each of the criteria for acceptance," said Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx. "As previously determined by FDA, our products are innovative treatments that address the current health crisis of suicidal depression and PTSD, and address an unmet medical need. We will be seeking New Drug Approval for NRX-100 in the treatment of suicidal depression and PTSD. The FDA's announcement has now validated our Company's focus on manufacturing and CMC by identifying CMC as a pre-requisite to the CNPV program. The timelines announced for the CNPV program are consistent with NRx's previous guidance of FDA decisions (PDUFA date) by year-end 2025. Our application under the CNPV program is accretive to the Abbreviated New Drug Application filed last week for preservative-free ketamine, for which we are seeking priority review."

Concurrent with the CNPV process, the Company is preparing a citizen petition to seek withdrawal of preservative-containing forms of ketamine, based on the toxicity associated with the benzethonium chloride preservative used in the historic formulation. The Company has also filed a patent on its preservative-free manufacturing process. Approval of either the citizen petition, or the patent, would be expected to enable the Company to gain market share in the current $750 million generic ketamine market that is forecast to reach $3-5 billion annually by 2033, in addition to a share of the market already established for ketamine products for treating depression.

