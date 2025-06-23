National Menopause For All ® Educational Program Launches In Baltimore And Washington, D.C.

Perry and the National Menopause Foundation Partner to Bring Menopause Education and Awareness to Local Communities through Presenting Sponsor G.E.H.A

ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1.3 million women in the U.S. enter menopause every year. Menopause affects every woman-but not every woman gets the care, clarity, and support she deserves. A new national program, "Menopause for All," intends to change that and will launch in Baltimore, MD and Washington, D.C., on June 28th and 29th, respectively.

The National Menopause Foundation, a leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to empowering women with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate menopause through igniting community and harnessing science, has teamed up with Perry, a pioneering digital health platform transforming perimenopause care through expert-led community support, evidence-based education, and training of health care professionals. Together, they believe menopause care should be local, personal, and accessible.

From trusted medical professionals and wellness experts to culturally sensitive support groups, the Menopause for All program will help women and their families connect with resources in their own local communities-because navigating menopause shouldn't be done alone or in the dark.

Menopause for All events are free and open to the public, but space is limited. On Saturday, June 28, 2025, the event will be held at Enoch Pratt Free Library, 400 Cathedral Street in Baltimore, MD from 1:30-4:30 p.m. On Sunday, June 29, 2025, the event will be held at the Hill Center at the Old Navy Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE Washington, D.C., from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

"Our expert-led sessions will provide women with practical, scientifically-backed guidance and real solutions ensuring every woman has the care and support she deserves," added Claire Gill, founder and President of NMF. "We're grateful to our presenting sponsor Government Employees Health Association (G.E.H.A) and supporting sponsor Clearblue for their commitment to advancing women's midlife health."

"Our mission at G.E.H.A is to empower our members to be healthy and well. We are committed to serving the over 2 million federal employees, retirees, military retirees and their families that are covered by G.E.H.A health and dental benefits. As part of our member-first commitment, we are honored to partner with the National Menopause Foundation on the launch of the Menopause for All program. Our partnership makes menopause education accessible in the local communities where our members live and work," says Art Nizza, President & CEO, Government Employees Health Association (G.E.H.A), presenting sponsor of the Menopause for All launch events.

"Too many women feel overlooked in their menopause transition. We want women to leave the Menopause for All events with real clarity and actionable steps they can take to address their health needs," said Laura Okafor Crain, founder and CEO of Perry. "Everyone leaves with a practical toolkit, the chance to connect to local providers and access to ongoing support."

For more information about the Menopause for All program and future event locations, please visit .

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was established by and for women to create an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause. Its mission is to be the trusted and relatable resource raising awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building. For more information, visit .

About Perry

Built by and for women, Perry is a digital health platform redefining perimenopause care through education, community, and expert support. Its flagship offering, Perry Academy , trains healthcare professionals in key areas of women's midlife health, including hormone health, sleep, metabolic changes, mental well-being, and culturally sensitive care with CEU- and CME-accredited courses rooted in real-world insights from its vibrant community. Today, Perry is expanding that mission offline-working at the intersection of digital innovation and grassroots care to make sure no woman is left behind.

About Government Employees Health Association (G.E.H.A)

G.E.H.A is a nonprofit member association that provides health and dental benefits to more than 2 million federal employees and retirees, military retirees and their families. Offering one of the largest medical and dental benefit provider networks available to federal employees in the United States, G.E.H.A empowers health and wellness by meeting its members where they are, when they need care. G.E.H.A is committed to its members and their communities. To learn more, visit .

Contact: Danielle Durange

[email protected]

803.517.9632

SOURCE National Menopause Foundation

