Iran Affirms Commitment To Diplomacy But Warns Of Right To Respond
Iran remains committed to diplomacy despite recent hostilities, said Seyid Jafar Aghaei, chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, during a press conference, Azernews reports.
At a time when Iran was engaged in talks with the European Union and several global leaders, Aghaei emphasized that the United States' support for attacks on Iran undermines those efforts.
“Iran reserves the right to respond to Israeli attacks,” he said, calling on all United Nations member states-particularly regional and Islamic countries, as well as members of the Non-Aligned Movement-to condemn the aggression and take practical steps in response.
He also stated that the attack on Iran constitutes a violation of the UN Charter. This represents clear aggression against Iranian territory aimed at disrupting negotiations with the US. Iran faced this aggression on June 13, 2025, resulting in the martyrdom of several commanders, who were promptly replaced. Iran's response is a legitimate act of self-defense, which aligns fully with international law.
