AZPROMO, Black Locust Capital Nodding To Boost Investment Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Black Locust Capital Financing Broker LLC have put pen to paper on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster their partnership in reeling in investments, Trend reports.

The meeting between AZPROMO's Executive Director, Yusif Abdullayev, and LLC's Director Shahrukh Khan focused on the direct foreign investments attracted to Azerbaijan, the country's favorable investment climate, and its business opportunities. The parties discussed potential areas of collaboration to further enhance investment inflows.

The signed MoU delineates a framework for synergistic collaboration aimed at amplifying capital influx into Azerbaijan's economic landscape and engaging pivotal strategic stakeholders.



Black Locust Capital Financing Broker operates on a global scale, focusing on investment advisory services, strategic financial architecture, and bespoke private equity management solutions. The organization possesses a robust portfolio of competencies in evaluating strategic opportunities and implementing risk mitigation strategies across international business frameworks.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.