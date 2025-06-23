403
Innogress And Sharda University Partners To Fuel Quantum-AI Tech. Innovations
(MENAFN- Inno Gress) 23rd June 2025, New Delhi
Recently research, advisory to tech. projects promotion firm Innogress and Sharda University, a leading research and educational institution of North India partnered to fuel Quantum-AI (Artificial Intelligence) innovations and signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for it. Though both entities are collaborating on various opportunities in Quantum and AI Tech. since some time, however this recent MoU lays down a structured roadmap for productization and commercialization of the various research getting done in Quantum-AI and other futuristic technology areas at Sharda University.
During MoU signing ceromancy VC of Sharda University Prof. Sibaram Khara has reiterated need for higher collaboration of academia with startups and industry to push researches and innovations in Quantum, AI and other emerging technology areas. He also reiterated joint efforts of Sharda University and industry partner Innogress in enabling objectives of high impact technology missions of Govt. of India like National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission.
Prof. Sibaram Khara, VC and Prof. Bhuvnesh Kumar, Dean Research of Sharda University also highlighted cutting edge AI and Quantum research works already going on in Sharda University and also highlighted AI compute infrastructure and Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Imaging & Forensics facilities of Sharda University where cutting edge research in AI areas for Medical-Healthcare, Pharma-Life Sciences, Defense, Fintech-BFSI, Logistics-Supply Chain are happening, and offered industry to utilize the research outcomes of this AI facility in various industrial use cases and applications.
Prof. Ashok Kumar Head, Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Imaging & Forensics taken Innogress team to his AI labs visit at Sharda University and demonstrated latest NVIDIA H100 AI server which is providing AI compute to Sharda University AI labs as well as ready to provide access to Quantum-AI startups and industrial users.
On occasion of this MoU exchange, Mr Sumant Parimal , Founder & Director of Innogress Ventures emphasized need for fostering Quantum and AI research in collaboration with Sharda University, and further taking out these research outcomes towards productization and commercialization. He has further highlighted that a massive productisation and commercialization of various research outcomes in Quantum Tech. are planned by Innogress at the proposed Quantum Technology Park, GKQCTP at Gujarat, and Sharda University is going to be a key partner in our Quantum-AI projects.
In addition to Quantum Technology Park, Innogress is also working towards setting up a Quantum-AI data center, IQDC and a Robotics-AI Technology Park, GNRTP at Greater Noida, for which Sharda University is going to be a research and academic partner.
During this MoU signing, Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Sharma and Dr. Vishnu Dutt Sharma of Sharda University and Mr Kalyan Upadhyay of Innogress were also present.
