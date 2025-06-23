Strait Herald: EPWK Accelerates Intelligent Upgrades, Demonstrating Globalization Potential

MENAFN - GetNews) On March 10, 2025, the Chinese newspaper Strait Herald ( ), a highly influential media outlet in cross-Strait exchange and cooperation reporting, celebrated its 26th anniversary with a special issue. The issue featured a full-page report titled "EPWK: Accelerates Intelligent Upgrades, Demonstrating Globalization Potential," focusing on EPWK's journey to IPO in the United States and its proactive embrace of intelligent upgrades. This not only highly affirms EPWK's achievements in its corporate development but also highlights its immense potential in its journey toward global expansion. Below is an in-depth report on the relevant content:







The first quarter saw a strong start with continuous good news from Chinese crowdsourcing platforms.

Following Xiamen Yipinweike Network Information Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "EPWK") officially listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States, more good news has emerged.

Recently, EPWK announced its integration with DeepSeek intelligent solutions to further enhance the platform's intelligent service capabilities. This marks another significant milestone for China's creative crowdsourcing industry.

Successful IPO and intelligent upgrades signify EPWK's dual breakthroughs in both the capital market and technological innovation. Leveraging its strong technical capabilities, innovative business model, and continuous technological investment, EPWK has not only maintained a leading position in the domestic market but also demonstrated immense potential in its global expansion.

In the future, with the deeper application of DeepSeek technology and the gradual construction of a global creative ecosystem, EPWK will continue to lead the development of the creative economy, creating greater value for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) as well as creative talents worldwide.

China's First Crowdsourcing Platform Go ing Public , Kicks Off a New Journey of Globalization

At 12:00 PM EST on February 6, 2025, EPWK officially listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "EPWK." It became Xiamen's first overseas-listed company in 2025 and is hailed by the industry as "China's First Crowdsourcing Platform to Go Public." As the first domestic digital and intelligent creative design transaction service e-commerce platform to list in the US, EPWK's IPO is not only a significant breakthrough in China's creative crowdsourcing industry but also an important symbol of the globalization of China's sharing economy and digital services.







EPWK, established in March 2011, is headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian. It focuses on utilizing big data, artificial intelligence, and intelligent algorithms to provide a digital economy platform for entrepreneurial businesses, offering online development, service outsourcing, and talent sharing.

Through its "1+N" business model, EPWK has successfully built a new digital economic model that leverages millions of creative service professionals for online employment and entrepreneurship. Here, "1" refers to the meticulously crafted and operated EPWK platform , which focuses on creative services to facilitate efficient transactions between buyers (employers) and sellers (service providers). "N" refers to the one-stop, full-lifecycle supporting services provided to clients based on the massive data accumulated by the platform, including intellectual property, financial and tax bookkeeping, certifications, and offline co-working space (entrepreneurship space).

Technology and Ecosystem: Dual Drivers Penning the "Made in China" Chapter

The successful IPO of EPWK is built on its powerful core competitiveness. Driven by the mission "Empower enterprise with technology and foster the growth of SME," and adhering to the business philosophy of "creating value for users," the company consistently invests in R&D, with annual R&D expenditure exceeding 17%. Thanks to its technological innovation, EPWK has secured 179 copyrights for technological achievements, including 137 software copyrights. It has also applied for 17 invention patents and been granted 9 patent authorizations, alongside owning 12 valid registered trademarks.







Through its "1+N" business model, EPWK not only holds a leading position in creative services but also meets diverse client needs with comprehensive, one-stop, full-lifecycle support services. Leveraging its strong technological prowess and innovative ecosystem, EPWK has earned numerous accolades. These include being recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, a Demonstrative E-commerce Enterprise by the Ministry of Commerce, a Recipient of a National Science and Technology Support Program Project, a Typical Case in the National Development and Reform Commission's "China Sharing Economy Development Report" (2019), and a National Cultural and Technological Integration Demonstration Base. Furthermore, EPWK is a pioneer and key developer of the domestic group standard for "Creative Knowledge and Skill Sharing Platform Service Specifications."

With technology and ecosystem as its dual driving forces, EPWK continues to foster a deep integration of creativity and business. This will generate even greater value for SME and creative talents globally, writing a new chapter where "Made in China" and "Global Design" develop in synergy.

Integrating DeepSeek Solutions: Igniting a New Intelligent Engine

Shortly after its IPO, EPWK quickly embarked on a new journey of intelligent upgrades.

Recently, EPWK announced the integration of DeepSeek intelligent solutions, further enhancing the platform's intelligent service capabilities. DeepSeek, a leading AI technology provider in China, offers powerful intelligent analysis capabilities that provide strong support for EPWK's platform upgrade.







Through DeepSeek's intelligent analysis, EPWK can help employers to articulate their needs more precisely, avoiding communication errors and thereby improving the efficiency and accuracy of task posting. The combination of DeepSeek's intelligent analysis and EPWK's AI intelligent task recommendation engine further boosts the matching efficiency for both creative buyers and sellers.

Behind these intelligent upgrades lies EPWK's continuous investment in technological innovation and its strong commitment to user experience. Through data-driven decision support, employers can receive optimized suggestions, aiding efficient decision-making and better fulfilling their creative needs.

This intelligent service model not only improves the platform's operational efficiency but also lays a solid foundation for EPWK future global development.

Driving Platform Upgrade from "Transaction" to "Monetization," Building a Global Creative Ecosystem

Huang Guohua, founder and CEO of EPWK, stated that IPO marks a significant milestone in the company's development and a brand new starting point for serving users. In the future, EPWK will adopt "converging global creativity, empowering Chinese manufacturing" as its new mission, driving the platform's upgrade from a "transaction platform" to a "monetization platform," and building a global creative ecosystem that spans design, manufacturing, and distribution.

With the introduction of DeepSeek intelligent solutions, EPWK's intelligent service capabilities have been further enhanced. The company will continue to foster deep integration between creativity and business through technological innovation and ecosystem development, creating greater value for SME and creative talents worldwide.

According to the prospectus, EPWK plans to expand its platform service categories, exploring new service areas beyond software development and creative design. It aims to establish a flagship store system for high-quality service providers, enhancing user and market share through brand marketing and traffic growth. The company also plans to strengthen its technological R&D by increasing investment, developing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools for both sellers and buyers on the platform, and upgrading EPWK's personalized task recommendation engine to provide online digital business solutions.

Through these strategic initiatives, EPWK will not only continue to lead the development of the domestic creative economy but also contribute significantly to the globalization of the digital economy.