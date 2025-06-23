United States Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2025-2033 Market Faces Competition And Supply Chain Hurdles

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Small Kitchen Appliances Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Small Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to hit USD 7.8 billion in revenue by 2033, from USD 4.98 billion in 2024. The growth is driven by growing demand for smart, energy-efficient, and multi-functional kitchen appliances among consumers. The market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2025-2033, driven by innovation and shifting consumer preferences.



Small kitchen appliances are portable, small, and often electric appliances designed to assist in various food preparation and cooking tasks. The appliances include blenders, coffee makers, toasters, air fryers, slow cookers, and food processors, among others. They provide convenience through meal preparation reduction, time saving, and enhanced cooking efficiency.

Small kitchen appliances are applied in food establishments, restaurants, and homes in the United States due to increased demand for convenient and quick cooking appliances. The health trend has driven the demand for appliances like air fryers, smoothie makers, and juicers, which allow individuals to prepare healthy meals at home. Further, the fashion of home automation technology has spurred higher adoption of Wi-Fi-connected and programmable kitchen appliances that bring convenience. As a result of hectic lives and increasing passion for cooking, there is ever-increasing demand for innovative, energy-efficient, and multi-feature kitchen appliances in the U.S. market.

Growth Drivers in United States Small Kitchen Appliances Market

Increased Demand for Smart and Energy-Efficient Appliances

US consumers are increasingly buying smart kitchen appliances with advanced features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, voice recognition, and programmable controls. Smart appliances are easy to use and efficient and can be controlled remotely. Energy-efficient appliances are also gaining popularity as consumers seek to reduce electricity consumption and adopt green living. Application of AI and IoT-capable technology in small kitchen appliances is also driving market growth by manufacturers. Increased demand for home connects and smart homes is expected to drive this revolution in the future.

January 2024, Drew Barrymore's home goods line "Beautiful" recently launched new affordable appliances like a built-in grinder coffee single-serve machine (USD 99), a 12-piece personal blende set (USD 30), and a 3-quart compact air fryer (USD 30). The collection combines style and functionality with pearly signature finishes and gold accents, as well as featuring tried-and-true products like a water filtration pitcher (USD 40), electric kettle (USD 40), and stand mixer (USD 99), all of which are designed to simplify kitchen routines and aesthetics.

Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Sales Channels

The expansion of e-commerce sites has significantly spurred the small kitchen appliances market. E-commerce businesses such as Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy offer a wide product range with affordable prices, ease of comparison, and consumer feedback. Ease of home delivery and special offers are also attracting consumers. Manufacturers are also aiming for direct sales to consumers via their websites with special offers and tailored recommendations.

The growing trend of online shopping, especially after the pandemic, has turned digital channels into a significant sales avenue for small kitchen appliances in the United States. November 2024, PowerXL introduced the Stirmax Multi-Cooker, which is now available at Walmart and This high-tech kitchen appliance comes equipped with automatic stirring and shredding technology, blending several cooking features to make meal preparation more convenient and efficient.

Shifting Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Home Cooking Trends

Since the trend towards home-cooked food and healthy living is on the rise, customers are investing in effective kitchen gadgets with quality to encourage healthy cooking and eating. Sales of air fryers, blenders, and slow cookers have increased as individuals wish to lead a healthy life. The growth of urbanization and long working hours has increased the reliance on handy kitchen appliances.

The growing need for meal prepping, specialty cooking by dietary requirement, and gourmet home cooking further drives demand for multifunctional and high-performance small home kitchen appliances. Feb 2025, Midea, the industry leader in home appliances, is excited to unveil the Midea Flexify Pro Air Fryer Oven at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). This new appliance will transform cooking experiences with advanced technology, ease of use, and versatility in a sophisticated design.

Challenges Confronting the United States Small Kitchen Appliances Market

Market Competition and Price Pressures

The United States small kitchen appliances market is very competitive with numerous brands competing for consumer use. Established players such as KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and Breville are challenged by new entrant brands with low-price and innovative products. The intense level of competition provides price pressures, which complicate it for brands to remain profitable while offering offers and discounts. Customers tend to compare several choices, and brand loyalty becomes hard to sustain. In addition, fluctuating raw material prices impact manufacturers' profit margins.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Inflation Impact

The supply chain disruption, added to global shipping delays and rising raw material costs, has impacted the availability of small kitchen appliances. Lack of essential ingredients such as semiconductors and stainless steel increases production levels and delivery timelines. Inflation also adds to product costs, which may impact consumer buying behavior. Suppliers and manufacturers are compelled to adapt by optimizing inventory management and exploring alternative source alternatives.

Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Newell Brands

Spectrum Brands

Breville Group Limited

Gourmia

Smeg SpA

Electrolux AB Whirlpool Corporation

