Abacus Global Management Announces New Corporate Commercial Campaign At Recent Investor Day In NYC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, announced the public launch of their new corporate-focused commercial campaign on June 12, 2025, at their Investor Day and Longevity Summit held at Nasdaq in New York City.

The campaign is centered around Abacus' positioning as a visionary leader in longevity-based asset management. In the commercial, Abacus CEO Jay Jackson depicts the Company's mission to“reframe the very nature of financial planning around the most personal data point possible: your lifespan.”

Jackson said,“This launch represents our commitment to being at the forefront of providing longevity-based financial solutions to our clients. With our proprietary longevity data, Abacus is uniquely positioned to lead this market evolution.”

The commercial is now live on national television across all major markets.

Watch the commercial here .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus's financial and operational outlook; Abacus's operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus's ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,” ‎‎”intend,”“anticipate,”“goals,”“prospects,”“will,”“would,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ‎fact that Abacus's loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus's insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of Abacus's business; the cyclical nature of Abacus's industry; the ‎impact of regulation on Abacus's business; the effects of competition on Abacus's business; the failure of ‎Abacus's relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus's investment ‎objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus's control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

