Kestra Medical Technologies Announces Inclusion In The Russell 2000® And Russell 3000® Indexes
The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index results in automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes.
“We are honored to be included in the Russell indexes,” said Brian Webster, President and CEO of Kestra Medical Technologies.“The inclusion of Kestra in the Russell indexes following our March 2025 initial public offering is a significant milestone in our public company journey. As we continue to expand our presence across markets, we remain focused on protecting more patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”
About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit .
