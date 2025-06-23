Pan American Energy Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”), an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties focused on battery metals in North America, is pleased to announce that Mr. Tasheel Jeerh has been appointed as a Board Member of the Company. The Company also announces that Paul Gorman is stepping down as a Director of Pan American and is thanked for his services.

Mr. Jeerh brings a wealth of experience in the energy and minerals sectors, with a strong focus on strategic growth and resource development. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as Pan American continues to expand its footprint in the critical minerals space.

CEO Adrian Lamoureux commented,“We are excited to welcome Mr. Jeerh to the Board of Directors. His background in the minerals and energy industries, combined with his strategic insight, will be crucial as we move forward with our growth plans. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish Mr. Gorman well in his future endeavors."

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing battery and critical metals in North America.

The Company has executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources pursuant to which it has acquired a 75% interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario, with the right to earn an additional 15% for a total 90% interest. Pan American has also entered into an option agreement with Northern Critical Minerals Corp. to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Tharsis REE Project, located in the Northwest Territories. The project hosts the Squalus Lake Alkaline Complex, a Proterozoic-age carbonatite-bearing intrusion prospective for rare earth and high field strength elements.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Adrian Lamoureux

Contact:

Phone: (587) 885-5970

Email: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.